Insider Buying: Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Bernstein acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($17,428.11).
Insig AI Stock Performance
Insig AI stock opened at GBX 17 ($0.21) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97. Insig AI Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 27 ($0.34). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.07. The firm has a market cap of £18.43 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of -0.36.
About Insig AI
