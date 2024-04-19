Lindsell Train (LON:LTI) Insider Purchases £40,100 in Stock

Lindsell Train (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £802 ($998.38) per share, for a total transaction of £40,100 ($49,919.08).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 4,000 ($49.79).

On Tuesday, April 9th, Michael Lindsell purchased 75 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £795.90 ($990.79) per share, for a total transaction of £59,692.50 ($74,309.10).

On Monday, March 18th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £802.57 ($999.09) per share, for a total transaction of £40,128.50 ($49,954.56).

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael Lindsell purchased 242 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £820 ($1,020.79) per share, for a total transaction of £198,440 ($247,031.00).

On Monday, February 12th, Michael Lindsell purchased 100 shares of Lindsell Train stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £847.90 ($1,055.52) per share, for a total transaction of £84,790 ($105,552.10).

Lindsell Train Stock Performance

Shares of LTI opened at GBX 795 ($9.90) on Friday. Lindsell Train has a 52-week low of GBX 713.92 ($8.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,080 ($13.44). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 808.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 842.38. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 million, a PE ratio of -87.08 and a beta of 0.56.

About Lindsell Train

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

