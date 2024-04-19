Insider Buying: ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Purchases 285 Shares of Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Andy Allen acquired 285 shares of ITM Power stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £151.05 ($188.04).

ITM Power Trading Down 0.5 %

LON ITM opened at GBX 50.20 ($0.62) on Friday. ITM Power Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 42.90 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 99 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The company has a market capitalization of £309.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.84.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

