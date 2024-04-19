Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Earns Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their sell rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Regional REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 21.40 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 26.68. The company has a market capitalization of £110.37 million, a PE ratio of -164.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 56 ($0.70).

Get Regional REIT alerts:

Regional REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a GBX 1.20 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,846.15%.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.