Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,760 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Up 0.5 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.20. 16,019,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,287,023. The company has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.