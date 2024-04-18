Tufton Capital Management Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tufton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 1.8% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 275.7% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.6 %

CB stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.90. 516,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.80. The company has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

