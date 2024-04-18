Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 133.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,558 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,322 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,232 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 21,403 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 66,077 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 183,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded down $2.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.54. 3,686,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,539,593. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.20. The company has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,360 shares of company stock worth $7,184,678 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

