Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Lowers Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 129,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,098,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,581,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,559. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.55.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

