Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases 2,701 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,428 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 586,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 304.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 727,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,408. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $53.03.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.