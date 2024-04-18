Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $18.74

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.74, but opened at $18.17. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 688 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 104.47% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

