Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading Down 4.7%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 158,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,228,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

PGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pagaya Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.

In other news, President Sanjiv Das bought 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $240,224.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 22,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at $240,224.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Yahav Yulzari bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $610,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 299,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,047,938.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 194,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,373. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGY. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 584,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

