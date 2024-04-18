Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Trading 10% Higher

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 102,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 127,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Clean Air Metals Stock Up 10.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 40.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

About Clean Air Metals

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project that comprises of three separate claim blocks which includes the Thunder Bay North Property consists of 300 unpatented claims covering an approximately area of 29,725 hectares; the Escape Lake Property consists of 20 unpatented claims with an area of 561.3 hectares; and the Escape North Property consists of 24 unpatented claims with an area of 1722 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

