Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.82 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,510. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average of $93.59. The stock has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

