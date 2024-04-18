Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Raymond James

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 112.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNTH traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.02. 47,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,249. Dianthus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $303,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.