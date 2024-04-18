4,594 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $869,104,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $718,554,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $462.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,410. The company has a 50-day moving average of $469.79 and a 200-day moving average of $437.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $418.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

