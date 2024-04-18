Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Shares Up 5.6%

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.11. Approximately 64,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 261,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 4.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $495.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Belfer Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

