Sera Prognostics (SERA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Sera Prognostics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 11,843.79%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, analysts expect Sera Prognostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

Sera Prognostics stock opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. Sera Prognostics has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

In related news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 27,997 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $224,815.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,434.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Paul Kearney sold 4,984 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,021.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,329.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 27,997 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $224,815.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,434.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,192. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.