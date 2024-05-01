Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $433.76 and last traded at $432.46. Approximately 10,362,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 45,682,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $431.00.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $436.86 and its 200 day moving average is $411.54.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

