Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $433.76 and last traded at $432.46. Approximately 10,362,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 45,682,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $431.00.
Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $436.86 and its 200 day moving average is $411.54.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.