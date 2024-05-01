Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. Silgan also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.55-3.75 EPS.

Silgan Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE SLGN opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $50.18.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.29%. On average, analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

