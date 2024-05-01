Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.12 and last traded at $37.08. 517,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,339,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,888 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 115,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

