QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading 0.4% Higher

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 1,776,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,298,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on QS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

QuantumScape Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,150.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,150.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in QuantumScape by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in QuantumScape by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

