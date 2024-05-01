Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 0.1%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.19 and last traded at $93.37. 2,957,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 8,082,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Vertiv Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 89.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,362,790 shares of company stock worth $306,451,347. 5.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $185,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,590,000 after buying an additional 3,417,710 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after buying an additional 2,249,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,032.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,258,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,431 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

