CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 0.9%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $313.86 and last traded at $306.73. Approximately 804,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,494,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 812.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.86.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

