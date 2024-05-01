BGSF (BGSF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million. BGSF had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.40%.

NYSE:BGSF opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

