Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after buying an additional 3,714,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.93. The stock had a trading volume of 26,761,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,302,852. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $252.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

