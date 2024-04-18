Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading 4.7% Higher

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $18.12. Approximately 39,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 214,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $73,758.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,568.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anish Patel sold 4,875 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $73,758.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,568.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 763,661 shares of company stock worth $13,213,762. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after acquiring an additional 42,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 4,476.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,230,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after buying an additional 79,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 4,847.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 456,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 1,071.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after buying an additional 379,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.



Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

