Federated Hermes Inc. Has $268.63 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,986,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,531 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $268,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TTE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $74.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Insider Activity at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

