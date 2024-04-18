Federated Hermes Inc. Has $268.63 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,986,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,531 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies accounts for 0.7% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $268,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.
TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE TTE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $74.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TotalEnergies
Insider Activity at TotalEnergies
In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of TotalEnergies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TotalEnergies
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.