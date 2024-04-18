iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,888,376 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259% from the previous session’s volume of 525,502 shares.The stock last traded at $24.73 and had previously closed at $24.73.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,352.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

