CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,715,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,858,336. CSX has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

