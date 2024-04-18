Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.20

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.20 and last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 208615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.35.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

