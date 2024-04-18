Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,709 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.49% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $119,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,499. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $139.52 and a one year high of $210.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BR. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

