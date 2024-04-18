Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 18th (ARTNA, B, BMI, CNXN, DLHC, EBAY, EGY, IFF, JBLU, JNJ)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 18th:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an overweight rating.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $170.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $169.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Mizuho currently has $510.00 target price on the stock.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $56.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $174.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $138.00.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $174.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $138.00.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $75.00 target price on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $220.00 price target on the stock.

