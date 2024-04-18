Ninety One UK Ltd Has $192.60 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,659,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159,346 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $192,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 859,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,287,000 after buying an additional 157,157 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Mondelez International by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $66.88. 3,055,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507,920. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average of $70.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

