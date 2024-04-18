Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,051,078 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 176,752 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.61% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $167,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of AEM traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,955. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

