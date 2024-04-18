Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $43.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,307,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,076,965. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

