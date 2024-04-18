Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 545 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $66.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.