Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $1,370,000. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 18,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

NYSE PFE opened at $25.41 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $143.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

