iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.16. The stock had a trading volume of 693,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,082. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.54. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

