Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 103,842 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 103,842 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of TJX Companies worth $109,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 119,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.31. The stock had a trading volume of 982,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.59.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.