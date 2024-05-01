CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSWI traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $240.20. 23,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.17. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $132.06 and a fifty-two week high of $243.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total value of $232,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,367.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total value of $232,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,367.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,133. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

