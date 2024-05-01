CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CSW Industrials Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSWI traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $240.20. 23,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.17. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $132.06 and a fifty-two week high of $243.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.10). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.
CSW Industrials Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total value of $232,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,367.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.69, for a total value of $232,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,165,367.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,133. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
