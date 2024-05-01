Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,010,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the March 31st total of 10,500,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

EQNR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,137. The stock has a market cap of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,854,000 after buying an additional 917,330 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,931,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,284,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,241,000 after purchasing an additional 444,435 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 295,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,596,000 after purchasing an additional 285,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EQNR. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

