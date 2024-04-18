Luken Investment Analytics LLC Has $8.42 Million Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY)

Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,973 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May comprises 4.5% of Luken Investment Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Luken Investment Analytics LLC owned about 4.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:DMAY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 770 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $210.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.