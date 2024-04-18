WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,110 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,219,000 after acquiring an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 202,637 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.17. 9,452,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,201,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

