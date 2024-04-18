Curran Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 53.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after buying an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,611,000 after buying an additional 64,537 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,068,000 after buying an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $326.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,018. The stock has a market cap of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.23 and a one year high of $340.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

