Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $154.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

