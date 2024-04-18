Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Lessened by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,341,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.68. 222,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,793. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.56. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

