Delta Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $271.44. 40,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,221. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

