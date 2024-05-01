ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Announces Earnings Results

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. ONEOK updated its FY24 guidance to $4.92 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.920-4.920 EPS.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.47. The stock had a trading volume of 805,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,073. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

