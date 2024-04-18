Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $75.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,125. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average of $76.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

