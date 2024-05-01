Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Gap Down to $41.80

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.80, but opened at $35.12. Astec Industries shares last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 71,644 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $779.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 29,657 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Astec Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,131,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,083,000 after acquiring an additional 86,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 65,426.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after acquiring an additional 473,033 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 381,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

